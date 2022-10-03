© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Medical examiners report raises Lee County's Hurricane Ian death toll to 42, statewide rises to 58

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT

Lee County's Hurricane Ian-related deaths was placed at 42 and statewide deaths at 58 after an updated report Sunday from The Florida District Medical Examiners to the Medical Examiners Commission.

The report was made after the deaths were confirmed by autopsy as storm-related.

Additionally, information made available from Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell placed that county's deaths at 23, either directly or indirectly from the hurricane. He said the state medical examiners office is in the process of determining the official cause of death.

Charlotte County's deaths had not been listed by the MEC

Adding those deaths to the MEC total would place the statewide toll at 81.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. NPR contributed to this report.

