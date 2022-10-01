© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

See how deputies across Florida are helping DeSoto with aid after Hurricane Ian flooding

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
Deputies with the DeSoto, Lafayette, Hendry and Taylor County Sheriff’s Offices load water, unload at a boat ramp, and then leave to deliver it to those landlocked from the flooding in DeSoto County.

Deputies from three counties arrived in DeSoto County to assist in delivering water to landlocked residents.

Sheriff's offices around Florida are assisting DeSoto County in dealing with flooding after Hurricane Ian.

In a post on the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the department showed how deputies from Lafayette County in North Florida, Hendry County in South Florida, and Taylor County in the Florida Panhandle.

The deputies are seen loading bottles of water onto boats and then unloading them at a boat ramp before delivering them to residents who are landlocked from the flooding.

Flooding is widespread across the county, including the Peace River, which breached and has made Highway 70 impassable.

Aerial view of Peace River flooding
JC Deriso/DeSoto County Emergency Management
/
Facebook
The Peace River is shown flooded over Highway 70 in DeSoto County on Sept. 30, 2020.
Kings Highway in DeSoto County is closed due to flooding
DeSoto County Emergency Management
/
Facebook
Kings Highway in DeSoto County was closed due to flooding on Sept. 30, 2022.
A street sign warns of flooded roads
DeSoto County Emergency Management
/
Facebook
All roads were closed west of Arcadia in DeSoto County due to flooding on Sept. 30, 2022.

Tags
Weather Hurricane Ian2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonDeSoto County
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
