See how deputies across Florida are helping DeSoto with aid after Hurricane Ian flooding

Sheriff's offices around Florida are assisting DeSoto County in dealing with flooding after Hurricane Ian.

In a post on the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the department showed how deputies from Lafayette County in North Florida, Hendry County in South Florida, and Taylor County in the Florida Panhandle.

The deputies are seen loading bottles of water onto boats and then unloading them at a boat ramp before delivering them to residents who are landlocked from the flooding.

1 of 8 — DeSotoFlooding5_DeSotoSO_FB_100122.jpg Deputies with the DeSoto, Lafayette, Hendry and Taylor County Sheriff's Offices load water, unload at a boat ramp, and then leave to deliver it to those landlocked from the flooding in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Flooding is widespread across the county, including the Peace River, which breached and has made Highway 70 impassable.

JC Deriso/DeSoto County Emergency Management / Facebook The Peace River is shown flooded over Highway 70 in DeSoto County on Sept. 30, 2020.

DeSoto County Emergency Management / Facebook Kings Highway in DeSoto County was closed due to flooding on Sept. 30, 2022.