See how deputies across Florida are helping DeSoto with aid after Hurricane Ian flooding
Deputies from three counties arrived in DeSoto County to assist in delivering water to landlocked residents.
Sheriff's offices around Florida are assisting DeSoto County in dealing with flooding after Hurricane Ian.
In a post on the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the department showed how deputies from Lafayette County in North Florida, Hendry County in South Florida, and Taylor County in the Florida Panhandle.
The deputies are seen loading bottles of water onto boats and then unloading them at a boat ramp before delivering them to residents who are landlocked from the flooding.
1 of 8 — DeSotoFlooding5_DeSotoSO_FB_100122.jpg
Deputies with the DeSoto, Lafayette, Hendry and Taylor County Sheriff’s Offices load water, unload at a boat ramp, and then leave to deliver it to those landlocked from the flooding in DeSoto County.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
Flooding is widespread across the county, including the Peace River, which breached and has made Highway 70 impassable.