2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Sarasota County sets up distribution centers for supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published October 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
Florida National Guard and other volunteers at a distribution center
Cathy Carter
/
WUSF Public Media
Members of the Florida National Guard loaded up vehicles with cases of bottled water and ready-to-eat meals at the Venice Community Center on Oct. 1, 2022.

The Florida National Guard joined other volunteers in loading vehicles with cases of bottled water and ready-to-eat meals.

Sarasota County has set up numerous distribution sites to help residents with food and supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

A steady stream of cars pulled up to a white canopied tent Saturday at the Venice Community Center where members of the Florida National Guard loaded up vehicles with cases of bottled water and ready-to-eat meals.

Christina Hampson of Venice stopped by to get supplies for neighbors in her small 55-plus condominium community near the Curry Creek Preserve in Venice.

"I'm going to give this to other people in my complex," Hampson said. "We're all seniors. We have half a complex with power and the other half has no power. So, make sure they get some water."

Sarasota County was also intending to provide residents with bags of ice and tarps but those items were delayed with the closure of I-75, which reopened Saturday afternoon. Officials say they expect those supplies to arrive in time for distribution on Sunday.

Here are the Sarasota County distribution sites:

  • Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice
  • Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice
  • Wellfield Park, 1251 Pinebrook Road, Venice
  • San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port
  • Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood
  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

The distribution centers will continue to operate Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida National Guard and other volunteers at a distribution center
Cathy Carter
/
WUSF Public Media
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane IanSarasota County
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
