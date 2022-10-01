Sarasota County sets up distribution centers for supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

Sarasota County has set up numerous distribution sites to help residents with food and supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

A steady stream of cars pulled up to a white canopied tent Saturday at the Venice Community Center where members of the Florida National Guard loaded up vehicles with cases of bottled water and ready-to-eat meals.

Christina Hampson of Venice stopped by to get supplies for neighbors in her small 55-plus condominium community near the Curry Creek Preserve in Venice.

"I'm going to give this to other people in my complex," Hampson said. "We're all seniors. We have half a complex with power and the other half has no power. So, make sure they get some water."

Cathy Carter / WUSF Public Media Members of the Florida National Guard loaded up vehicles with cases of bottled water and ready-to-eat meals at the Venice Community Center on Oct. 1, 2022.

Sarasota County was also intending to provide residents with bags of ice and tarps but those items were delayed with the closure of I-75, which reopened Saturday afternoon. Officials say they expect those supplies to arrive in time for distribution on Sunday.

Here are the Sarasota County distribution sites:

Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., Venice

Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice

Wellfield Park, 1251 Pinebrook Road, Venice

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

The distribution centers will continue to operate Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.