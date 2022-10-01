© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Pine Island, tip to tip, is ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian's passage

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
House on the water in Pine Island damaged by Hurricane Ian
Kinfay Moroti
/
Special To WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers photographer Kinfay Moroti got access to Pine Island Friday and found an island in tatters.

Fort Myers photographer Kinfay Moroti got access to Pine Island Friday and found an island in tatters. From Bokeelia to St. James City and Matlacha, the barrier island was battered and shredded by Ian's powerful winds.

Copyright 2022 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

A picture of Jesus Christ and Powerade were among the items Jose Luis recovered from his mobile home on Pine Island on Friday (9/30/22). Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
A picture of Jesus Christ and Powerade were among the items Jose Luis recovered from his mobile home on Pine Island on Friday (9/30/22). Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Pine Island residents help a woman who hurt her ankle after crashing her bicycle on Friday on Pine Island. The woman was taken to the fire station and treated. Hurricane Ian devastated much of Bokeelia, Pine Island, Matlacha and St. James City. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Pine Island residents help a woman who hurt her ankle after crashing her bicycle on Friday on Pine Island. The woman was taken to the fire station and treated. Hurricane Ian devastated much of Bokeelia, Pine Island, Matlacha and St. James City. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane IanLee County
WGCU Staff
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now