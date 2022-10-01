Pine Island, tip to tip, is ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian's passage

Fort Myers photographer Kinfay Moroti got access to Pine Island Friday and found an island in tatters. From Bokeelia to St. James City and Matlacha, the barrier island was battered and shredded by Ian's powerful winds.

Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU / Special to WGCU A picture of Jesus Christ and Powerade were among the items Jose Luis recovered from his mobile home on Pine Island on Friday (9/30/22). Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU / Special to WGCU Pine Island residents help a woman who hurt her ankle after crashing her bicycle on Friday on Pine Island. The woman was taken to the fire station and treated. Hurricane Ian devastated much of Bokeelia, Pine Island, Matlacha and St. James City. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

Kinfay Moroti / Special to WGCU / Special to WGCU Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

