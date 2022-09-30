© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Fort Myers photographer captures powerful images in Hurricane Ian's aftermath

WGCU
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT
Fort Myers Photog_WGCU_093022.jpg
Kinfay Moroti
/
WGCU
James Grey looks for his house baot on Thursday (9/29/22) along the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers, Flrodia. "The dream is gone," Grey said of losing his house boat. The storm surge from Hurricane Ian flooded most of downtown Fort Myers.

Kinfay Moroti, a Fort Myers photographer, found power, hopelessness and hope in a variety of images taken following the deadly passage of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.

Copyright 2022 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
