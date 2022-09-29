WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
Listen: Former FEMA director says Hurricane Ian probably the worst storm SWFL has ever experienced
WGCU’s Mike Kiniry talked with Fugate to get his perspective on Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in southwest Florida.
As administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from 2009 through 2017 — and former director of the Florida Emergency Management Division prior to that, Craig Fugate, has seen more than his share of severe hurricanes.
