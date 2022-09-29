© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Listen: Former FEMA director says Hurricane Ian probably the worst storm SWFL has ever experienced

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT
People walk on the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/AP
/
AP
People walk on the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

WGCU’s Mike Kiniry talked with Fugate to get his perspective on Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in southwest Florida.

As administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from 2009 through 2017 — and former director of the Florida Emergency Management Division prior to that, Craig Fugate, has seen more than his share of severe hurricanes.

WGCU’s Mike Kiniry talked with Fugate to get his perspective on Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in southwest Florida.
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University.
