2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

How to track power outages from Hurricane Ian across the Tampa Bay area

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Paul
Published September 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
Power outages
Lakeland Electric
Screenshot

Power outage updates are provided by the Florida Public Service Commission and your local power provider's website.

Last updated at Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m.

Power outages are climbing as Hurricane Ian nears the Gulf coast.

As of 12 p.m., more than 34,000 people are without power in the counties that are most likely to be affected by the storm.

That includes about 22,280 outages in Sarasota, 10,650 in Manatee, 130 in DeSoto and 1,050 in Polk counties.

Florida Power & Light provides service to these counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands. Residents can monitor real-time power outages here.

Polk County is serviced largely by Lakeland Electric, from Polk City to Highland city. Residents can monitor power outages here.

To assist households and emergency personnel experiencing power outages throughout central, north and southwest Florida and the Panhandle, Comcast's network is offering roughly 90,000 public Xfinity hotspots. Hotspots are free and available to non-Xfinity customers. Register here: https://www.xfinity.com/response.

Weather Hurricane Ianelectric utilities2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
