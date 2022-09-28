How to track power outages from Hurricane Ian across the Tampa Bay area

Last updated at Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m.

Power outages are climbing as Hurricane Ian nears the Gulf coast.

As of 12 p.m., more than 34,000 people are without power in the counties that are most likely to be affected by the storm.

That includes about 22,280 outages in Sarasota, 10,650 in Manatee, 130 in DeSoto and 1,050 in Polk counties.

Florida Power & Light provides service to these counties: Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands. Residents can monitor real-time power outages here.

Polk County is serviced largely by Lakeland Electric, from Polk City to Highland city. Residents can monitor power outages here.

To assist households and emergency personnel experiencing power outages throughout central, north and southwest Florida and the Panhandle, Comcast's network is offering roughly 90,000 public Xfinity hotspots. Hotspots are free and available to non-Xfinity customers. Register here: https://www.xfinity.com/response.

