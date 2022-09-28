Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant

Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions.

The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour, storm surge and heavy rain through Thursday morning.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor asked people to remain vigilant, saying, "we're not out of the woods yet."

“You know, it may be calm outside, we've seen the waters recede in Tampa Bay, some people are out taking the photographs along Bayshore (Boulevard). But that is the calm before the storm,” she said.

"We're still going to see, more than likely, unprecedented flooding in our area with 18 to 20 inches of rainwater coming in later this evening. And we're also going to have tropical storm force winds and possibly Category 1 hurricane winds here in the Tampa Bay area."

View from Davis Islands showing water sucked out of a canal ahead of the storm surge. Remember, what comes out must come back in. Be smart, be safe, stay informed. #hurricaneian #tampa pic.twitter.com/ENkwcz5JB5 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) September 28, 2022

Dangers remain until Ian has passed through the state.

“As the storm moves slowly across Florida, conditions in the Tampa Bay area are expected to worsen throughout the day, even if the storm remains to the south, Pinellas officials said.

Flash flooding and strengthening winds have combined to create hazards making it no longer safe to be on the road, Hillsborough officials said in an email Wednesday morning.

Castor warned of downed trees, flooding and power outages — and told people if they haven't evacuated by now, they should stay where they are.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor also said people they shouldn’t drive through flooded streets, saying that most vehicles will be flooded by as little as 6 inches of standing water.

O’Connor also said the city is enhancing penalties for those charged with property crimes during the storm, pointing to two people arrested Tuesday night outside the IKEA furniture store on Adamo Drive at North 22nd Street.

“They had numerous burglary tools in their possession, walkie-talkies, flashlights, it appeared they were definitely planning on doing something at the IKEA,” O’Connor said. “They were charged accordingly.”

Residents are also urged to continue sheltering. Do not attempt to relocate to a county emergency shelter or any other location.

“Breaks in the weather do not mean the storm has passed,” Pinellas officials said.

Emergency officials will announce when shelter and evacuation orders are lifted.

Officials included these reminders: