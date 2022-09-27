Seeking emergency hurricane shelter in the greater Tampa Bay region? Use this guide

Counties in the greater Tampa Bay region ordered mandatory and voluntary evacuations beginning Monday and opened emergency hurricane shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian's projected landfall.

Residents in an evacuation zone should first seek shelter with family, friends or coworkers at least 20 miles inland, officials say. As a last resort, residents can also seek emergency shelter. Use this Google Map guide to find an evacuation shelter in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Before relocating, residents should confirm a shelter location is open and best fits their needs. County emergency shelters are categorized by: general population, pet friendly and special needs. The most up-to-date information on emergency hurricane shelters in your county can be found here:

Transportation to shelters

Some counties in the Tampa Bay region are offering free transportation for residents to shelters on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, residents can redeem a free round-trip to an evacuation shelter from Uber.

