hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Seeking emergency hurricane shelter in the greater Tampa Bay region? Use this guide

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Paul
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
a screengrab from an interactive map showing Hurricane shelters
Julio Ochoa
/

Residents in an evacuation zone should first seek shelter with family, friends or coworkers at least 20 miles inland, officials say. As a last resort, residents can also seek emergency shelter.

Counties in the greater Tampa Bay region ordered mandatory and voluntary evacuations beginning Monday and opened emergency hurricane shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian's projected landfall.

Residents in an evacuation zone should first seek shelter with family, friends or coworkers at least 20 miles inland, officials say. As a last resort, residents can also seek emergency shelter. Use this Google Map guide to find an evacuation shelter in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Before relocating, residents should confirm a shelter location is open and best fits their needs. County emergency shelters are categorized by: general population, pet friendly and special needs. The most up-to-date information on emergency hurricane shelters in your county can be found here:

Transportation to shelters

Some counties in the Tampa Bay region are offering free transportation for residents to shelters on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, residents can redeem a free round-trip to an evacuation shelter from Uber.

  • Pasco County: Free rides to shelters are available to residents through GoPasco public transportation. Call 727-834-3322 for questions or follow @RideGOPASCO on Twitter.
  • Pinellas County: @RidePSTA buses are providing free rides to shelters for residents on Tuesday.
  • Uber: Residents can redeem a free round-trip, up to $30 each way, to a state-approved evacuation shelter, according to an announcement on Twitter.
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
