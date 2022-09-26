This app will show whether gas is available across Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches

Gas Buddy is an app known for helping people find cheaper gas. But with Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida, gas may be harder to find.

A search on the app on Monday morning found at least a dozen gas stations in Pinellas County with limited fuel options.

Gas Buddy has activated it fuel availability tracker in Florida and other states ahead of the storm. It will show whether a gas station has gas, fuel and diesel. and if it has power.

It also allows users to search by current location or by a zip code to find gas.

Gas Buddy started back in 2017 because of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

It relies on users to report the gas situation for its updates.

Governor Ron DeSantis said today that it may become increasingly difficult to find gas with a hurricane looming.

"When the storm is coming, close, hitting, there's going to be some interruption to that, so people should be prepared for that. We have some contracts with people who can bring some fuel in, if necessary, and we'll have to see if that is the case. We've not had to do that I don't think, in the past," he said.