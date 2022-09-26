© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

This app will show whether gas is available across Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published September 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Lines form at a Walmart gas station in Palm Harbor as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian on Sept. 25, 2022.

Gas Buddy is known for helping people find cheaper gas, but it has another feature that can help through a big storm.

Gas Buddy is an app known for helping people find cheaper gas. But with Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida, gas may be harder to find.

A search on the app on Monday morning found at least a dozen gas stations in Pinellas County with limited fuel options.

Gas Buddy has activated it fuel availability tracker in Florida and other states ahead of the storm. It will show whether a gas station has gas, fuel and diesel. and if it has power.

It also allows users to search by current location or by a zip code to find gas.

Gas Buddy started back in 2017 because of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

It relies on users to report the gas situation for its updates.

Governor Ron DeSantis said today that it may become increasingly difficult to find gas with a hurricane looming.

"When the storm is coming, close, hitting, there's going to be some interruption to that, so people should be prepared for that. We have some contracts with people who can bring some fuel in, if necessary, and we'll have to see if that is the case. We've not had to do that I don't think, in the past," he said.

