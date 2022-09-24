© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean and is on a track toward Florida as a major hurricane

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
Forecast track of Tropical Storm Ian
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Ian is projected to intensify over the warm waters of the Caribbean and enter the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane early next week.

As expected, Tropical Storm Ian formed late Friday night in the Caribbean and is on a path toward Cuba and — eventually — the Gulf of Mexico and Florida as a potential major hurricane.

As of early Saturday morning, Ian was located about 315 miles southeast of Jamaica and moving to the west at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds have grown to 45 mph with higher gusts, and Ian is projected to turn to the west-northwest through Sunday, then turn to the northwest late Sunday and shift to the north-northwest by late Monday.

That path would take Ian past Jamaica on Saturday, then near the Cayman Islands on Sunday night, and approaching western Cuba on Monday.

The forecast track from the hurricane center early Saturday continued to have Ian entering the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane on Tuesday, with nearly the entire state within the cone of uncertainty.

It is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night or Monday morning, and conditions are favorable for Ian to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday morning.

While virtually all of Florida is within the forecast cone, meteorologists say the long-term track remains largely unpredictable.

"There is a large amount of cross-track spread at 72 hours and beyond," according to the hurricane center's forecast discussion early Saturday morning. "In fact, the east-west spread in the guidance at 96 hours is about 180 nautical miles."

"Given the spread in the guidance, and the still shifting dynamical models, additional adjustments to the track forecast may be needed in subsequent advisories. Users are reminded that the long-term average NHC 4- and 5-day track errors are around 150 and 200 nautical miles, respectively."

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 24 counties — including much of the greater Tampa Bay region — and requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration ahead of the storm, according to a news release.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTropical Storm Ian
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now