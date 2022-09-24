© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Sandbags, closures and more ahead of Tropical Storm Ivan

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published September 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
Spaghetti models of the forecasted path for Tropical storm Ian.
FPREN
/
The spaghetti model of the forecasted path for Tropical storm Ian shows a lot of uncertainty.

As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way towards Florida, county officials in the greater Tampa Bay region are preparing and asking residents to do the same.

The following is a list of closures and sandbag locations throughout the area. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Closures

All Polk County Environmental Lands sites and Natural Resources Stormwater Treatment Wetlands will be closed Monday until further notice. These sites include Circle B Bar Reserve, Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Marshall Hampton Reserve, North Walk-in-Water Creek, Peace River Hammock, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, Alafia Reserve and SUMICA.

All Polk County campgrounds will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Bone Valley ATV Park will be closed Monday, and all youth and adult league activities are cancelled effective Monday night and will remain so until further notice.

Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners declared a State of Local Emergency on Saturday in advance of Tropical Storm Ivan. The status is in effect for seven days and will help officials approve expenditures and issue special orders if needed.

The Pinellas County Information Center is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer preparedness questions about Tropical Storm Ian. Call 727-464-4333.

Sandbags

 -- Polk (Available 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day)

  •  Mulberry, 900 NE 5th St. (863) 519-4734
  • Lakeland, 8970 N. Campbell Road (863) 815-6701
  • Fort Meade, 1061 NE 9th St. (863) 285-6588
  • Frostproof, 350 County Road 630A (863) 635-7879
  • Auburndale, 1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524
  • Dundee, 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW (863) 421-3367
  • Poinciana Park, corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

-- Pinellas

  • Pinellas County locations (Locations are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or as supplies last. Limit is 20 bags per person.)

    -- John Chestnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
    -- Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
    -- Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg

  • St. Petersburg (Available beginning Monday 8 a.m. to sundown and Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Must provide proof of residency. Limit is 10 sandbags) 

    -- Lake Maggiore, 3601 Dr. MLK Jr. St.

    -- Northeast Park, 875 62nd Ave NE

    -- Northwest Pool, 2331 60th Street N.

  • Dunedin (Available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to city residents. Proof of residency is required. There is a 15 bag limit.)

    -- Highlander Pool, 903 Michigan Blvd

  • Clearwater (Sandbags will be available beginning at 9 a.m.)

    -- Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, 2450 Drew St.

-- Hillsborough

  • Tampa (The sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6  p.m. Must provide proof of residency. There is a 10 bag limit.)

    -- Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.
    -- Al Barnes Park, 2902 N. 32nd St.
    -- MacFarlane Park, 1700 N. MacDill Ave.

— Hernando (The sites will be open on Sunday at 9 a.m.)

  • Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill 
  • Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
