Sandbags, closures and more ahead of Tropical Storm Ivan

The following is a list of closures and sandbag locations throughout the area. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Closures

All Polk County Environmental Lands sites and Natural Resources Stormwater Treatment Wetlands will be closed Monday until further notice. These sites include Circle B Bar Reserve, Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Marshall Hampton Reserve, North Walk-in-Water Creek, Peace River Hammock, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, Alafia Reserve and SUMICA.

All Polk County campgrounds will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Bone Valley ATV Park will be closed Monday, and all youth and adult league activities are cancelled effective Monday night and will remain so until further notice.

Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners declared a State of Local Emergency on Saturday in advance of Tropical Storm Ivan. The status is in effect for seven days and will help officials approve expenditures and issue special orders if needed.

The Pinellas County Information Center is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer preparedness questions about Tropical Storm Ian. Call 727-464-4333.

Sandbags

-- Polk (Available 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day)



Mulberry, 900 NE 5th St. (863) 519-4734

Lakeland, 8970 N. Campbell Road (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade, 1061 NE 9th St. (863) 285-6588

Frostproof, 350 County Road 630A (863) 635-7879

Auburndale, 1701 Holt Road (863) 965-5524

Dundee, 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW (863) 421-3367

Poinciana Park, corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

-- Pinellas



Pinellas County locations (Locations are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or as supplies last. Limit is 20 bags per person.) -- John Chestnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

-- Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

-- Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg



St. Petersburg (Available beginning Monday 8 a.m. to sundown and Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Must provide proof of residency. Limit is 10 sandbags) -- Lake Maggiore, 3601 Dr. MLK Jr. St. -- Northeast Park, 875 62nd Ave NE -- Northwest Pool, 2331 60th Street N.



Dunedin (Available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to city residents. Proof of residency is required. There is a 15 bag limit.) -- Highlander Pool, 903 Michigan Blvd



Clearwater (Sandbags will be available beginning at 9 a.m.) -- Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, 2450 Drew St.

-- Hillsborough



Tampa (The sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Must provide proof of residency. There is a 10 bag limit.) -- Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave.

-- Al Barnes Park, 2902 N. 32nd St.

-- MacFarlane Park, 1700 N. MacDill Ave.



— Hernando (The sites will be open on Sunday at 9 a.m.)