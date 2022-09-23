© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Depression Nine forms, is on an early path toward Florida as a hurricane

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT
Forecast track for Tropical Depression Nine. Florida is in the cone of uncertainty
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Depression Nine formed overnight Friday in the southeastern Caribbean and is on a path to threaten Florida as a hurricane next week.

The tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean, and while the path could still change, Florida was in the forecast cone early Friday morning.

Tropical Depression Nine formed overnight Friday in the southeastern Caribbean and is on a path to threaten Florida as a hurricane next week.

As of Friday at 5 a.m., the system had maximum sustained winds — with higher gusts — and was located around 600 miles east-southeast of Jamaica. It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said it's too soon to determine the storm's long-term track.

"Tropical Depression Nine is a weak cluster of thunderstorms north of the Venezuelan coast and south of Hispaniola," Borowski said. "Over the next few days, only slow intensification is expected, but by next week, as the system nears the western Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico, it could develop at a faster pace.

"It’s far too soon to tell what will happen beyond the weekend and its approach to the southern Gulf."

According to the hurricane center, the depression is forecast to turn become a tropical storm this weekend and could approach Cuba on Tuesday as Hurricane Hermine, a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now