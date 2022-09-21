The next named storm of the hurricane season could be headed toward the Gulf of Mexico

The tropics are active as Hurricane Fiona continues to intensify as a Category 4 storm moving to the north and toward Bermuda after devastating Puerto Rico, and with Tropical Storm Gaston forming out in the open Atlantic.

But while the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other systems for potential development, it's one near the Leeward Islands that is of particular interest.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say that system "will likely become a tropical depression within the next two to three days" as it moves to the west.

Megan Borowski, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said that system — which could become Tropical Storm Hermine — "is expected to track toward the western Caribbean and the Gulf over the next few days."

"It’s too soon to nail down the details with that one, but Gulf Coast residents should be closely watching the forecast," Borowski said.

The two other systems are near the African coast and have a low chance of development through the weekend.

