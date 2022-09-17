© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Fiona is poised to become a hurricane on a track away from the US

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
Forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona has it curving north and away from the US
National Hurricane Center
/

Puerto Rico was under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Fiona is poised to produce up to 12 inches of rain. The current track takes it north and away from the U.S. East Coast.

Tropical Storm Fiona threatened to dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

The storm was located 135 miles (215 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix early Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph) on a path forecast to pass near Puerto Rico. Forecasters warned Fiona could be near hurricane strength when it passes through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Fiona is expected to swipe past the Dominican Republic on Sunday and Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday and Tuesday with the threat of extreme rain. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday night near the Bahamas on its way toward open water.

In Puerto Rico, authorities opened shelters and closed public beaches, theaters and museums as they urged people to remain indoors.

“It’s time to activate your emergency plan and contact and help your relatives, especially elderly adults who live alone,” said Dr. Gloria Amador, who runs a nonprofit health organization in central Puerto Rico.

At least one cruise ship visit and several flights to the island were canceled, while authorities in the eastern Caribbean islands canceled school and prohibited people from practicing aquatic sports as Fiona battered the region.

In the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, authorities said they recorded wind gusts of up to 74 mph (120 kph), which would be considered a Category 1 hurricane. They also said 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell in three hours in the Gros Morne area.

Fiona, which is the Atlantic hurricane season’s sixth named storm, was predicted to bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain in eastern and southern Puerto Rico, with as much as a foot (30 centimeters) in isolated spots. Rains of 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) were forecast for the Dominican Republic, with up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) in places. Life-threatening surf also was possible from Fiona’s winds, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lester in the eastern Pacific was on a projected path that could bring landfall near the Acapulco area on Mexico's southwestern coast Saturday night.

Lester was expected to remain a tropical storm until hitting the Mexican coast. Forecasters warned of potential dangers from heavy rains.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Friday. It was centered 135 miles (215 kilometers) southeast of Acapulco and moving moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

A tropical storm warning was up from Puerto Escondido to Zihuatanejo. The hurricane center said Lester could drop from 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain on the coasts of upper Guerrero state and Michoacan state, with isolated areas getting 12 inches (30 centimeters).

Tags
Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTropical Storm Fiona
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now