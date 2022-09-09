Trouble in the Tropics? Late week disturbances increasing off the African coast

As Hurricane Earl continues tracking northeast and farther away from the U.S., three other tropical systems are forecast to move out of the eastern Atlantic through early next week.

A low pressure system slowly closing in on the central Atlantic is entering an area of unfavorable wind shear and significant development in unlikely in the short term. Another tropical wave several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde islands has a low chance of organizing the next 5 days. The final wave still hasn’t left the African coast, so that has a long way to before causing any concern.

Although occasional rain and thunder across our area may put a damper on your weekend plans, nothing in the tropics will be bothering us as summer continues to wind down.