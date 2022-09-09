© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Trouble in the Tropics? Late week disturbances increasing off the African coast

Storm Center | By Jeff George
Published September 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Tropical Outlook FPREN.jpg

Unfavorable wind shear keeps the chance for development low for all these systems.

As Hurricane Earl continues tracking northeast and farther away from the U.S., three other tropical systems are forecast to move out of the eastern Atlantic through early next week.

A low pressure system slowly closing in on the central Atlantic is entering an area of unfavorable wind shear and significant development in unlikely in the short term. Another tropical wave several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde islands has a low chance of organizing the next 5 days. The final wave still hasn’t left the African coast, so that has a long way to before causing any concern.

Tropical Outlook FPREN 2.jpg

Although occasional rain and thunder across our area may put a damper on your weekend plans, nothing in the tropics will be bothering us as summer continues to wind down.

Tags

Weather Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
Jeff George
See stories by Jeff George
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now