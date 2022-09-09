© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Flooding and severe weather possibilities take us into the weekend

Storm Center | By Jeff George
Published September 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
Wx 3.jpg

Forecasters say 1-3 inches of rain is likely, with some coastal areas possibly picking up over 4 inches.

A risk of flash flooding and severe weather may put a big damper on our weekend plans.

A stalled frontal boundary from the Florida panhandle into the Low Country of South Carolina combined with an upper-level storm system along the Gulf Coast will push waves of showers and storms across the area through the weekend. So we have a few more features this time that will make for a wetter weather pattern than we’re used to. Rain will be very heavy at times that may lead to local flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect from the Sun Coast into the panhandle where the heaviest rain is likely to fall. On average, 1-3” of rain is likely with some coastal areas possibly picking up over 4”.

Wx 1.jpg

Also, the strongest storms today may produce damaging winds and small hail along with an isolated tornado threat. Please stay weather aware this weekend and head indoors if storms come into your neighborhood.

Wx 2.jpg

This messy weather pattern may continue into the early parts of next week, so be careful when your making those outdoor plans.

Jeff George
