© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Danielle on the verge of becoming the first hurricane of 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 2, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Danielle forecast track
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Danielle could be hours away from becoming the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Danielle continued to strengthen overnight in the open waters of the north Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., Danielle had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph with higher gusts. It was located about 890 miles west of the Azores and nearly stationary, moving to the east at 3 p.m. — a rate and path it is expected to main through the weekend.

Forecasters say Danielle is expected to become a hurricane sometime on Friday, potentially growing to a Category 2 storm by Labor Day before weakening over the cooler Atlantic waters.

The hurricane center also continues to monitor two other systems — one east of the Lesser Antilles that has a 50% chance of development this weekend, and another off the coast of Africa. Neither pose an immediate threat the the U.S.

Tags

Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now