© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A tropical depression in the Atlantic is becoming more likely

Storm Center | By Jeff George
Published August 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Tropical Outlook FPREN.jpg

It is forecast to track slowly westward toward the northern Leeward Islands through Friday.

Four areas of tropical development are still being monitored in the Atlantic basin. Of highest interest is a broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic. Although conditions are only marginally favorable, there is an 80% chance for this system to organize into a tropical depression by mid-late week. According to the NHC, this disturbance will keep tracking slowly westward toward the northern Leeward Islands through Friday.

A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda is very disorganized and significant development is not likely. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to help dissipate the system by the end of the week as it roams around the central Atlantic for a few more days.

Two other tropical waves have a low chance for development over the next 5 days. One will continue to slowly track through the Caribbean toward the Yucatan Peninsula, and the other will move off the west coast of Africa later tonight with gradual development possible.

Please remember as we head into the climatological peak of hurricane season the next few weeks, conditions in the tropics can change very rapidly to include the formation, intensification, or track of any tropical system. Plan on checking the forecast more frequently and keep on prepping.

Tags

Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida Public Radio Emergency Network
Jeff George
See stories by Jeff George
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now