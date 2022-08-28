Tropical Depression in Atlantic likely by mid-week

Four areas of tropical development are now being monitored in the Atlantic basin. The most concerning is a large area of low pressure over the central parts where organization into a tropical depression is likely by the middle of the week. There is still some uncertainty as it stays rather disorganized, although there has been an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity since yesterday. According to the NHC, environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for gradual development as the system moves slowly westward toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands later this week.

A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda is very disorganized and significant development is not likely. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to help dissipate the system by mid-week as it wanders around the central Atlantic for a few more days.

Two other tropical waves have a low chance for development over the next 5 days. One will continue to slowly track through the Caribbean toward the Yucatan Peninsula, and the other will move off the west coast of Africa tomorrow with gradual development possible.

Please keep in mind as September rolls in this week, conditions in the tropics can change very rapidly to include the formation, intensification or track of any tropical system. Plan on checking the forecast more frequently and keep on prepping.