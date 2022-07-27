© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Hurricane Preparedness for the Hearing Impaired

Storm Center | By Jeff George
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Hurricane Prep For Hearing Impaired

Floridians who are deaf or hard of hearing have the opportunity to virtually participate in a presentation covering general hurricane preparedness with an ASL interpreter. The National Weather Service forecast office in New Orleans will be hosting a webinar this Thursday at 6 PM CDT. Even though there will be some Louisiana-focused material, it will primarily be about general tropical weather information.

Florida residents who are hearing impaired can greatly benefit from this webinar based on hurricane prep and safety. It’s a 1- hour presentation followed by an open Q&A period. Registration is not required and sign language interpretation will be provided!

Here is the link that will go live shortly before webinar begins: https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fus06web.zoom.us%2Fj%2F84167265801%3Fpwd%3DNTBmUE85NzN3M0UvZVUwZWtyeENzZz09%26fbclid%3DIwAR3iEMCZikkaN3codFTYZ5NXSgxFNaJxYv2_H5W8CyTjtOl3Y3vfvWTCAuE&h=AT1YNhqeAW0ie0kw0WXMItltueRmyBnIxmUe_e0UGhSMkyzTuif4M386W1OXqM4IouKt0oO8_yme1uL5_5COhY-6HXWPq46sECodIDqnEZKEbdjQAMY8X0IkE4vaF1uQ_jbW&__tn__=-UK-y-R&c[0]=AT20gK8nX6SSLjU3bWQaT-Pk8m96k9QW6PyBfM5Zd4_JBeQZhm3v5o3Is4h0yJgJp9I2PIVv1nGbPDWuq4y61a3np_1AIA05ZPvDEMmkckMf15b7kP5XRm4aKRZF7NBYF4C3xyLTMJGNGS9iMoLQBKuyHob-SMROnTTr4yZr9-jvwQ0_Wet9MSg8Na56AUqr78ZwnA

Please pass this information on to your deaf and hard of hearing community.

Weather
Jeff George
See stories by Jeff George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now