hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Forecasters are monitoring a system that could develop in the northern Gulf coast

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT
Map shows a tropical system that could form in the northern Gulf coast
National Hurricane Center
/

It could bring rounds of heavy rain from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, while increasing tropical moisture over the greater Tampa Bay region.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a stalled frontal boundary over the southeastern U.S. that has a small chance of developing into the fourth named storm of 2022 Atlantic hurricane season over the northern Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say that boundary could lead to an area of low pressure over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist Justin Ballard, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says tropical development could occur later this week.

"I'm tracking an area of low pressure that formed along a stalled frontal boundary over the weekend," Ballard said. "The trough of low pressure is forecast to move toward the northern Gulf Coast later this week and while any potential development will likely be slow, it is expected to result in rounds of heavy rain and the potential for flooding" from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The hurricane center gives the system a 30% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Danielle by the end of the week.

Forecasters say continued winds from the southwest will mean morning showers and isolated thunderstorms along coastal areas of the greater Tampa Bay region over the next couple of days, moving inland during the afternoon and evening.

Tropical moisture could increase over the region by the end of the week, depending on the system's development, forecasters say.

