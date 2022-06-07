© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A hurricane expert is now in charge of the National Weather Service

WFSU | By Associated Press,
Gina Jordan
Published June 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion "hurricane hunter" aircraft during a hurricane awareness tour at Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va., May 3, 2022.
Gemunu Amarasinghe
/
AP
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion "hurricane hunter" aircraft during a hurricane awareness tour at Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va., May 3, 2022.

Ken Graham will lead the weather service and its 144 offices across the country.

A week into the 6-month hurricane season, the director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami has a new job.

Ken Graham’s four years at the hurricane center had the most named storms on record in the Atlantic. Graham’s new job, effective today, puts him at the helm of the National Weather Service and its 144 offices across the country.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the announcement. NOAA oversees both agencies.

“Ken has the scientific integrity, trusted leadership, and communication prowess that will take the National Weather Service to even greater heights,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D in a news release. “I have full confidence that he will help create a more weather- and climate-ready nation amid more extreme weather fueled by our changing climate.”

“I thank Dr. Spinrad for entrusting me with the awesome responsibility and privilege of leading this dedicated team at such an exciting and important time in our history,” said Graham. “We’ll accomplish great things together by building on recent progress and prioritizing support of our forecasters.”

Jamie Rhome, the deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, will be the acting director until the job is filled.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Weather Ken GrahamNational Weather ServiceNational Hurricane Center
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Gina Jordan
Gina Jordan is the host of Morning Edition for WFSU News. Gina is a Tallahassee native and graduate of Florida State University. She spent 15 years working in news/talk and country radio in Orlando before becoming a reporter and All Things Considered host for WFSU in 2008. She left after a few years to spend more time with her son, working part-time as the capital reporter/producer for WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a drama teacher at Young Actors Theatre. She also blogged and reported for StateImpact Florida, an NPR education project, and produced podcasts and articles for AVISIAN Publishing. Gina has won awards for features, breaking news coverage, and newscasts from contests including the Associated Press, Green Eyeshade, and Murrow Awards. Gina is on the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors. Gina is thrilled to be back at WFSU! In her free time, she likes to read, travel, and watch her son play football. Follow Gina Jordan on Twitter: @hearyourthought
See stories by Gina Jordan
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now