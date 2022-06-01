Tornadoes are confirmed across Tampa Bay following powerful storms

The powerful storms that moved through the greater Tampa Bay region on Tuesday afternoon spawned tornadoes as well as hail.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of northern Pinellas County early Tuesday night.

Later, the weather service confirmed brief, weak tornadoes touched down in the Trinity area, as well as near Town and Country.

In addition to the tornadoes, there were several hail reports, some of which were severe.....from Crystal River, to Hudson, to New Port Richey, to Sarasota, to the Port Charlotte area #flwx https://t.co/5blaxcBKQA — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 1, 2022

⁦⁦@bn9weather⁩ is this a tornado trying to start up? Trinity around 6pm… pic.twitter.com/1dxLX7aA5c — Stefan (@SAK_Nole) May 31, 2022

Tornado damage at Olivia’s Pizzas and Subs at Seven Springs and Perrine Ranch Rd in Trinity @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/EC1ZK01mha — Nicholas Krasznavolgyi (@NickKrasz_Wx) May 31, 2022

This was about 6:10 in east lake woodlands ( I took this video before I heard anything about a tornado and then got the warning a few minutes later) pic.twitter.com/7y4LufcHxR — Kyle (@KyleKyFl) May 31, 2022

Light damage from a possible tornado (or gust front winds) in Town ‘N Country @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/sqGUHaenwF — Ray Hawthorne (@ray_hawthorne) May 31, 2022

Posts on social media also showed a water spout in the waters off Sarasota, and the weather service reports gusts over 40 miles in areas near the Pinellas beaches and Feather Sound.

Forecasters say more afternoon storms will move from from east to west on Wednesday afternoon, though not as severe as Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha in the Pacific has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by this weekend as it moves northeast in the Gulf of Mexico. It could bring breezy conditions and potentially heavy rains depending on the storm's track, forecasters say.

