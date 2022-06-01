© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tornadoes are confirmed across Tampa Bay following powerful storms

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT
Debris outside a restaurant from storm damage
A storm caused damage at Olivia’s Pizzas and Subs at Seven Springs and Perrine Ranch Road in Trinity. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Trinity and Town N' Country areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed brief tornadoes near Trinity and Town 'N Country as Tuesday's storms also produced hail and strong, gusty winds.

The powerful storms that moved through the greater Tampa Bay region on Tuesday afternoon spawned tornadoes as well as hail.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of northern Pinellas County early Tuesday night.

Later, the weather service confirmed brief, weak tornadoes touched down in the Trinity area, as well as near Town and Country.

Posts on social media also showed a water spout in the waters off Sarasota, and the weather service reports gusts over 40 miles in areas near the Pinellas beaches and Feather Sound.

Forecasters say more afternoon storms will move from from east to west on Wednesday afternoon, though not as severe as Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha in the Pacific has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by this weekend as it moves northeast in the Gulf of Mexico. It could bring breezy conditions and potentially heavy rains depending on the storm's track, forecasters say.

