© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
hurricane.jpg
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Forecasters are monitoring a potential tropical depression that could approach Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 31, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Tracking map showing tropical weather forecast to move toward Florida
National Hurricane Center
/

The system has a 60 percent chance of development by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the Yucatan Peninsula that could approach Florida as the first tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later this week.

Forecasters say the area of low pressure — associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha in the eastern Pacific — could develop near the Yucatan and northwestern Caribbean by midweek.

That system is expected to move over Caribbean and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it has a 60 percent chance of development later this week.

Regardless of development, forecasters say the system could produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of Mexico and Central America before approaching Cuba and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

If it does develop into a tropical storm, it would be called Alex.

Tags

Weather 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now