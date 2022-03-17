© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Watch: Forecasters confirm a video shot by Sarasota police shows a tornado touching down

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 17, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT
Video screengrab of tornado
Screenshot: Sarasota Police Department
/
Facebook
Video shot by the Sarasota Police Department shows a tornado with 90 mph winds touching down on March 16, 2022.

The National Weather Service says the EF-1 tornado had 90 mph winds and lasted around 45 seconds.

A cold front that produced strong thunderstorms in parts of the greater Tampa Bay region Wednesday spawned a tornado in Sarasota.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds touched down around 2:15 p.m.

A video posted on the Sarasota Police Department social media accounts shows the tornado forming north of the department's headquarters.

The weather service says the tornado lasted around 45 seconds and caused damage to a roof at an industrial building, but no injuries.

After the cold front moved through the region, forecaster say skies will be clear on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
