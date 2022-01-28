Boaters taking part in the Gasparilla flotilla are urged to use caution

The Tampa Police Department is urging boaters who plan to take part in Saturday's Gasparilla flotilla to use caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m. as a cold front moves through the region.

"Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions," the department said in a press release.

In addition to the small craft advisory, the weather service has issued a high surf advisory for coastal waters along Manatee, Sarasota and Pinellas counties until Sunday at 1 a.m. It's also warns of dangerous surf, with waves of 5-7 feet possible.

This is ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

While skies will be clear, those attending the Gasparilla parade should be prepared to bundle up. A wind chill advisory is in effect for early Saturday morning as forecasters say highs will struggle to reach 50, with a wind chill Saturday night in the 30s with gusty winds from the northwest.

The cold blast is expected to be short-lived, as forecasters say conditions will improve for the first part of next week.

