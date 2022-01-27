© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Cold weather shelters will be open Friday, this weekend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published January 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
low temperatures on map of Tampa area
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
/
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Friday and Saturday nights.

Cold weather shelters are opening in the greater Tampa Bay region Friday and Saturday nights.

Ahead of temperatures that are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s this weekend, Pinellas County plans to open cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday nights.

The shelters are available to adult men and women in Tarpon Springs, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg. They're expected to open at either 6 or 7 each night.

Families with children who need shelter should call Tampa Bay Cares at 2-1-1 for more information.

Pinellas County
Tarpon Springs

  • Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
    111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL  34689
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

  • The Refuge Outreach Church
    606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
    7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
    Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.

St. Petersburg

  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL  33709
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Salvation Army
    1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL  33701    
    Hours: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • The Turning Point
    1810 5th Ave. N., St Petersburg, FL 33713
    Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Tags

Weathercold weather sheltersCold sheltercold temperaturescold weather
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content