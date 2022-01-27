Cold weather shelters will be open Friday, this weekend

Ahead of temperatures that are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s this weekend, Pinellas County plans to open cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday nights.

The shelters are available to adult men and women in Tarpon Springs, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg. They're expected to open at either 6 or 7 each night.

Families with children who need shelter should call Tampa Bay Cares at 2-1-1 for more information.

Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs



Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater



The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park



Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.

St. Petersburg

