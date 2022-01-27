Cold weather shelters will be open Friday, this weekend
Cold weather shelters are opening in the greater Tampa Bay region Friday and Saturday nights.
Ahead of temperatures that are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s this weekend, Pinellas County plans to open cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday nights.
The shelters are available to adult men and women in Tarpon Springs, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg. They're expected to open at either 6 or 7 each night.
Families with children who need shelter should call Tampa Bay Cares at 2-1-1 for more information.
Pinellas County
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- The Refuge Outreach Church
606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.
St. Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Salvation Army
1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Hours: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- The Turning Point
1810 5th Ave. N., St Petersburg, FL 33713
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.