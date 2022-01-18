© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather

Key West weather station contributes to study — on snowstorms

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nancy Klingener
Published January 18, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST
The National Weather Service office in Key West released an extra weather balloon on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, as part of a NASA study on snowstorms.
National Weather Service
/
Twitter
The National Weather Service office in Key West released an extra weather balloon on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, as part of a NASA study on snowstorms.

The National Weather Service station in Key West releases a weather balloon twice a day. They capture information about what's going on in the atmosphere around the southernmost point in the continental United States.

On Sunday, the station released an extra balloon — at the request of NASA researchers who are studying snowstorms that hit the east coast. The study is using information from flights, radar, satellites to try to understand better the bands that can dump heavy snow and improve the modeling of those events.
The Key West weather station often releases extra weather balloons for tropical storms and hurricanes, even when they're not forecast to hit the island chain directly.

This is the first time the station has been part of a study of snow storms. The release came as a storm system crossed the region, bringing snow as far south as Georgia.
Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Weathercold weathersevere weatherweather balloonweather balloon
Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
See stories by Nancy Klingener
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content