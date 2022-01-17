The chilliest temperatures of the season are ahead for Tampa Bay following a destructive cold front

A cold front that brought powerful storms, gusty winds and dangerous surf to the greater Tampa Bay region will now produce the lowest temperatures of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds will continue into Monday but will ease later in the day, shifting from the north and bringing a frigid blast — relatively speaking — across the region Monday night into Tuesday.

Forecast highs on Monday will be in the low-60s under mostly cloudy skies with clearing as the day goes along, forecasters say.

WEATHER: Check the conditions in your area

The winter chill will take hold Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will plummet into the 40s across much of the greater Tampa Bay region, and into the 30s in the Nature Coast and north of I-4, with patchy frost possible into Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough County is opening two cold-weather shelters for adults Monday at 6 p.m. with the wind chill expected to near or below 40 degrees. Capacity will be limited, and face coverings will be required. Meals will also be served:



The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Amazing Love Ministries 3304 E. Columbus Dr.

Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176, and individuals and couples without children can call (813) 702-0850.

Areas along the coast remain under a High Surf Advisory until Monday night at 8 p.m., and boaters should be cautious of dangerous rip tides and rough seas.

Highs on Tuesday are forecast to reach the low 60s across much of the region under clear skies.

Temperatures will moderate starting Wednesday — though they will remain below normal — and dry conditions return as winds shift from the south and southeast, forecasters say. Highs will return into the low 70s before another front produces more rain and cooler temperatures later in the week and into the weekend.

Sunday's powerful storms resulted in more than 100 homes being damaged or destroyed by one of two tornadoes that struck southwest Florida.

The National Weather Service reports an EF2 tornado with 118 mph winds damaged homes in three different mobile home communities near Fort Myers in Lee County.

It destroyed 30 of those homes, and and the Red Cross and other agencies are helping residents find shelter, and meet basic living needs.

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in Charlotte County, and video footage showed a tornado as it crossed I-75 in Collier County, causing a semi-trailer to overturn.

Tornado passed over Interstate 75 in the area of the 96 mile marker (🐊 Alley) in Collier County at 9:34am.

Please continue to monitor weather conditions and BE SAFE! pic.twitter.com/bxNqzKbkOE — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 16, 2022

Westbound I75 at mile marker 96 is an overturned semi in Collier County. Tornado was last seen moving toward Golden Gate Estates! Please seek shelter and be safe! pic.twitter.com/aRQ9Wl2Emg — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 16, 2022

Sunday's wind gusts also caused minor damage across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Cleveland Street is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic between Garden and East after this morning’s gusty winds pulled portions of stucco off the Bank of America building. Inspectors have determined the damage is not structural in nature. Station Square Park is closed. pic.twitter.com/O54iblkW9Z — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) January 16, 2022

Information from WGCU and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.