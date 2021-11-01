© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

There's new activity in the Atlantic as the last month of hurricane season begins

Storm Center | By Jeff Huffman
Published November 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT

It's a reminder that we still have a month to go until the end of hurricane season.

The last month of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has begun and there are no anticipated threats to the United States for at least a week.

Subtropical Storm Wanda formed over the weekend in the north Atlantic and was located approximately 850 miles west of the Azores Monday morning. Maximum winds were at 50 mph and little change in strength was forecast over the next few days. Wanda is forecast to turn to the northeast later Monday and say out to sea.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands was being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but shower activity remained disorganized and chances of development were "decreasing" as of Monday morning.

Wanda is the last name on the 2021 list of Atlantic tropical cyclones. If another named storm forms, a new supplemental list of names would be used. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida Public Radio Emergency Network
Jeff Huffman
Jeff Huffman is Chief Meteorologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville. In addition to his full-time position at the university's radio and television stations, WUFT-FM/TV and WRUF-TV, the latter of which he co-founded, Huffman also provides weather coverage to public radio stations throughout Florida
See stories by Jeff Huffman
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content