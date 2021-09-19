© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tropical Storm Peter Forms Over The Atlantic Ocean

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Peter is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says, as of 5 a.m. Sunday, the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

It's moving to the northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin
Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical depression Seventeen is located about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters say it is expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday.

And Odette, which became a tropical storm Friday, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday afternoon.

