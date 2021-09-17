Lingering Moisture Will Bring A Wet Weekend Across Florida

The remnant of what was once Hurricane Nicholas has dissipated over Louisiana, but the moisture out ahead of it remains and will contribute to wet conditions over a large portion of the state this weekend.

As is often the case, there will be some dry hours, but afternoon thunderstorms are likely. These storms may present flash flood concerns, particularly over the Panhandle, where some neighborhoods have received some 6 to 12 inches of rain earlier this week. Isolated pockets of flash flooding are also possible in the North and Central Florida peninsula over the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure from the Atlantic will try to reassert itself over South Florida this weekend. There will be the typical scattered showers and storms; however, it is likely to be drier compared to areas farther north.

There are signs a cold front will swing through the Florida Panhandle during the middle of next week with drier air following next Thursday and Friday. This front may also make progress into the Florida Peninsula, but how far south it goes before weakening is questionable. Before the front arrives, showers and storms will remain in the forecast over the state.

Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.