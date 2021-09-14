© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Flood Threat From Nicholas Expands To Florida Panhandle As Two New Depressions May Form

Storm Center | By Ray Hawthorne
Published September 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT

Areas of flash flooding are also possible into the western Florida Panhandle on Wednesday and Thursday,

The risk of flash flooding is expected to spread eastward along the Gulf coast from what was once Hurricane Nicholas. Meteorologists are monitoring two other disturbances that are candidates to become tropical depressions this week.

Nicholas became a tropical storm once again early Tuesday morning after attaining hurricane strength for a brief time late Monday evening. The hurricane made landfall shortly after midnight, local time, on the Matagorda Peninsula, roughly halfway between Galveston and Corpus Christi, Texas. Nicholas' winds will continue to gradually diminish, but its heavy rain will continue several more days along the Gulf coast.

Flash Flood Watches from coastal southeast Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain is forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center said localized amounts up to around 20 inches was possible along and ahead of Nicholas' track.

09-14-rainfall-through-thursday.jpg

Areas of flash flooding are also possible into the western Florida Panhandle on Wednesday and Thursday, where 3 to 5 inches of rain are in the forecast. Increasing moisture between Nicholas and a high pressure area in the Atlantic Ocean will also cause more thunderstorms over much of Florida, Georgia, and into South Carolina through the end of the week.

An area of low pressure is still forecast to form a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas on Wednesday. It has a good chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm on its northward journey, which would take it near or just east of the North Carolina Outer Banks late Thursday or early Friday. Some models forecast the system to clip far southern New England on Saturday before moving out to sea.

A strong tropical wave about 400 miles south of the Cape Verde Islands Tuesday morning is showing signs of organization. It is forecast to become a depression or named storm on Wednesday or Thursday. Additional strengthening is possible as it stays over the open tropical Atlantic Ocean through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida Public Radio Emergency NetworkTropical Storm Nicholas
Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content