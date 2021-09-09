© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Strong Storms Are Likely Across The Tampa Bay Area And Nature Coast On Friday

Storm Center | By Ray Hawthorne
Published September 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT

Moisture associated with Tropical Storm Mindy could produce localized flooding and frequent lightning as the storms move from southwest to northeast.

Pockets of strong wind gusts are possible in portions of Central and North Florida Friday afternoon ahead of front moving into the state.

A very humid air mass remains behind what was once Tropical Storm Mindy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop early Thursday morning near the Nature Coast and in the Tampa/St. Petersburg metropolitan areas. These storms are capable of localized flooding and frequent lightning as they move from southwest to northeast.

radar-8a-fri.jpg

An added ingredient this time is a cold front moving southward from Georgia. It's likely to stall over North Florida on Friday evening. The southwest winds ahead of the front will tend to focus afternoon thunderstorms over the interior of the peninsula, eventually favoring the Atlantic side during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Enough wind shear is forecast to be in place on top of the usually humid and unstable environment to cause a few more pockets of strong wind than typical afternoon thunderstorms produce.

The most likely areas to experience the strongest storms extend from Ocala and The Villages area to Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, and the St. Augustine areas Friday afternoon and evening. Other areas, such as Jacksonville and Gainesville areas, are close to the risk area and should monitor weather conditions, as well.

radar-8p-fri.jpg

Scattered to numerous storms are possible again during the late morning and afternoon hours of Saturday. Some drier air is forecast to move into North Florida and limit the number of storms on Sunday, but scattered to numerous storms are still possible in Central Florida during Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonrainFlorida Public Radio Emergency NetworkTropical Storm Mindy
Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content