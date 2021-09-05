Disturbance Enters The Gulf, Rip Current Risk Rises Along Atlantic Coast

Showers and storms near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula are forecast to move into the central Gulf of Mexico early this week. There is a chance the system producing the unsettled weather could develop Tuesday or Wednesday.

Strong upper-level winds associated with a trough high in the atmosphere over the Gulf of Mexico are expected to create an environment of moderate or high wind shear. The expected wind shear is likely to prevent the system from becoming too strong over the Gulf, if it develops at all.

Whether it becomes a depression or named storm, the disturbance is poised to bring higher moisture northward from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. On top of that, a cold front dropping south into South Carolina and Georgia will increase the chance of downpours, too.

Increasing rain and localized flooding is presently the most likely scenario from this disturbance and front later this week.

Another touch of drier air may reach Florida's Panhandle, Georgia, and South Carolina on Friday after the disturbance moves eastward into the Atlantic waters.

Also, coastal residents will not deal with the direct effects of powerful Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic, but rip currents and swell will make conditions dangerous for swimmers.

Major Hurricane Larry is more than 1,200 miles southeast of Bermuda as of midday Sunday. It will most likely pass to the east of the island on Thursday. Larry is a long ways from the U.S. coastline, but its large size will generate swells that will propagate toward the coastline starting on Tuesday.

Waves that travel over large distances carry enormous energy that contribute to long-period swell and rip currents. These rip currents are possible at most Atlantic beaches and swimmers are advised to pay careful attention to beach flags and swim near lifeguards if entering the ocean.

The swells and rip currents may last through the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.

