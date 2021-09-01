© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Development Possible In Southwest Caribbean

Storm Center | By Ray Hawthorne
Published September 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT

Tropical Storm Larry is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane but should stay over the open waters during Labor Day weekend.

The season's 12th named storm — Tropical Storm Larry — is expected to become a major hurricane, but it is forecast to stay over the open waters this holiday weekend.

Larry is located about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far off the coast of Africa, early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach hurricane status some time on Thursday and a major, category 3 hurricane Friday night or Saturday.

It is far too soon to confidently say whether Larry would ever present a threat to the United States mainland or other land areas, but it is expected to track west to west-northwestward over the open tropical Atlantic through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

An area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean, east of Nicaragua, has a low chance of developing into the season's next tropical system late this week. The most likely scenario keeps this system near the coast of Central America, which would limit strengthening because of its proximity to land.

There may be another opportunity for this low pressure to develop, according to the National Hurricane Center, over the southwest Gulf of Mexico late in the weekend or early next week.

Tropical Depression Kate is located about 900 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. There is a chance it could briefly regain tropical storm status, but dry air and wind shear will likely cause Kate to weaken and dissipate this weekend over the open Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTropical Storm Larry
Ray Hawthorne
