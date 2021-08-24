© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Caribbean, Tropical Atlantic Being Monitored For Tropical Development Late This Week

Storm Center | By Ray Hawthorne
Published August 24, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT

A pattern is presently favoring a ridge over the southeastern U.S., which tends to keep Caribbean systems in the western Gulf.

The tropics are likely to take a break most of this week after Tropical Storm Henri's landfall in New England Sunday afternoon. That break is expected to be short-lived.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for possible development. The area of greatest interest is a tropical wave in the southeast Caribbean, not far from the north coast of Venezuela. It is forecast to move west-northwestward toward the western Caribbean and several reliable global models are showing further development either by the end of the week or this upcoming weekend.

The steering-layer winds would tend to push this system toward the coast of central America or the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into the western Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Longer-range forecasts of tropical cyclones — generally more than three to five days in advance — often carry a lot of caveats since forecasters can't always see or predict every factor that affect a tropical cyclone's strength or path. However, the larger-scale pattern is presently favoring a ridge over the southeastern U.S., which tends to keep Caribbean systems in the western Gulf.

There are two areas that could develop over the open tropical Atlantic.

The first is about 900 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Its potential development area is well east of Bermuda over the next five days.

The second is about 400 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, but it appears less likely to develop because of stronger wind shear that is expected by the weekend.

Both systems are not expected to affect land areas through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Storm Center. To see more, visit FloridaStorms.org.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida Public Radio Emergency Network
Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content