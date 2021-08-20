© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa Electric Customers Use Most Energy Ever During Wednesday Heat

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
power lines and tower
Mark Schreiner
/
WUSF Public Media
Tampa Electric officials say customers set a new record for the highest amount of electricity used at any one moment on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The use of 4,514 megawatts topped the previous record of 4,428 megawatts on June 25, 2019.

This week's record hot weather also led customers of Tampa Electric to set a record as well.

Company officials say, at 5:17 Wednesday afternoon, customers set a new record for the highest amount of electricity used at any one moment.

“Tampa Electric has enough electricity to meet demand during this week’s unusually hot weather,” company president-CEO Archie Collins said in a press release. “It is good to remember that this type of weather makes air conditioners work extra hard to keep you and your home or business cool.”

The National Weather Service reported a high temperature of 97 degrees in Tampa on Wednesday, breaking a day for the record that was set in 1960.

Tampa Electric's solar plants produced 558 MW of electricity Wednesday. Company officials say that's more than 12% of the energy required at that time.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
