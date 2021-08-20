Tampa Electric Customers Use Most Energy Ever During Wednesday Heat

This week's record hot weather also led customers of Tampa Electric to set a record as well.

Company officials say, at 5:17 Wednesday afternoon, customers set a new record for the highest amount of electricity used at any one moment.

The use of 4,514 megawatts topped the previous record of 4,428 megawatts on June 25, 2019.

“Tampa Electric has enough electricity to meet demand during this week’s unusually hot weather,” company president-CEO Archie Collins said in a press release. “It is good to remember that this type of weather makes air conditioners work extra hard to keep you and your home or business cool.”

The National Weather Service reported a high temperature of 97 degrees in Tampa on Wednesday, breaking a day for the record that was set in 1960.

Tampa Electric's solar plants produced 558 MW of electricity Wednesday. Company officials say that's more than 12% of the energy required at that time.