Warnings Issued As Fred Forecast To Regain Strength On Approach To Tampa Bay Area

Portions of Florida’s west coast are under a tropical storm watch as Tropical Depression Fred approaches the Florida Keys.

The watch area extends from Englewood to Bonita Beach, and a tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay as Fred remains a depression but is expected to regain tropical storm status as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the greater Tampa Bay region.

"As Fred moves over warm waters, energy should help to boost thunderstorm activity, which could help it re-strengthen into a tropical storm," said Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. "However, upper level winds are still looking unfavorable for substantial intensification. Regardless, this system is expected to produce heavy rain, tropical storm force gusts, and potentially a few tornadoes or waterspouts over the next few days."

The National Hurricane Center forecast track takes Fred through the Florida Keys and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday, with a turn to the north expected Sunday — where it will parallel the greater Tampa Bay region on Sunday afternoon.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

There was a slight nudge to the west with the forecast track after Sunday, placing more of the Florida Panhandle in line for potential impacts from a landfalling tropical storm Monday.

As of Friday at 2 p.m., Fred was located about 245 miles east-southeast of Key West and moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph with higher gusts.

Stronger upper-level winds were limiting Fred’s ability to organize sufficiently back into a tropical storm late Thursday. And while confidence is increasing in the overall track forecast from Fred through the next 24 hours, variances still exist in the potential track and resulting intensity it may be as it begins to affect Florida.

Fred is forecast to continue on a west-northwest path, and turn toward the northwest later Friday or Saturday.

Fred could produce rainfall totals of 3-7 inches across the Keys, southern and central Florida toward the Big Bend area, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches possible.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

