Heat Wave Expands Saturday, Wains Sunday Across Florida

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue across the entire Florida Panhandle and a growing portion of north and central Florida Saturday. However, a much wetter pattern is forecast to develop starting Sunday, which should take the edge off the heat.

Excessive Heat Warnings were issued for the second straight day from Pensacola to Tallahassee, with Heat Advisories continuing from Lake City to Jacksonville. The Heat Advisories were also expanded south to include Gainesville and inland areas east of Tampa. Top heat indices (or "feels like" temperatures) in the warned areas are expected to be between 110 and 115º, with numbers as high as 105 to 110 in the advisory areas.

The heat can be quite dangerous, especially to the elderly, very young, and those with chronic health conditions. Heat stroke can develop quickly among these groups and it is highly recommended those in the advisory and especially the warning areas spend time in air conditioned areas as much as possible Saturday.

Deeper moisture is forecast to be pulled into the northern half of Florida ahead of an approaching storm system starting Sunday. As a result, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with the resulting cloud cover mitigating the intensity of the recent heat. The wetter weather pattern is likely to continue for several days across the Florida Panhandle and North Florida, and even expand into portions of Central Florida by the middle of the week.

