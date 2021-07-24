Weak Tropical System East Of Florida Trying To Organize

An area of low pressure that formed along a decaying cold front may become the season's next tropical depression or named storm late this weekend or early in the upcoming week.

Satellite imagery showed what appeared to be a circulation about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon. The heaviest showers were located to the southeast of the circulation and were not affecting Florida. Dry air and wind shear are likely to keep the system from becoming too strong.

A ridge of high pressure building over South Carolina is likely to cause the weak tropical system to drift back toward the Sunshine State on Monday and Tuesday.

Regardless of whether the system is classified as a depression or Tropical Storm Fred, more frequent downpours are likely over the southern peninsula Sunday and then spreading over the remainder of the peninsula on Monday.

The moisture is forecast to spread westward into the Panhandle by Tuesday, increasing the frequency and areal coverage of showers and thunderstorms there.

There are no other areas in the tropics that are forecast to develop into a depression or named storm through the middle of the week.

