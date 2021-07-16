FEMA Awards Bay County $4 Million In Hurricane Recovery Aid

More Hurricane Michael recovery aid is heading to Bay County.

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the community $4.2 million in public assistance grants to reimburse costs incurred in the disaster’s aftermath.

FEMA announced Monday that Bay County will get $2.4 million to cover road repair costs.

Heavy debris removal trucks created potholes and alligator cracks along parts of County Line and Steelfield Roads following the storm.

First Baptist Church in Panama City will get $1.8 million to cover the cost of tarps, window boards, dehumidifiers and water, and mold removal.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will distribute the funds to the church and county.

