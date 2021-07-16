© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
FEMA Awards Bay County $4 Million In Hurricane Recovery Aid

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published July 16, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT
"This is a war zone," one Mexico Beach resident said of the damage left in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
The funds will help cover road repair costs, among other efforts.

More Hurricane Michael recovery aid is heading to Bay County.

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the community $4.2 million in public assistance grants to reimburse costs incurred in the disaster’s aftermath.

FEMA announced Monday that Bay County will get $2.4 million to cover road repair costs.

Heavy debris removal trucks created potholes and alligator cracks along parts of County Line and Steelfield Roads following the storm.

First Baptist Church in Panama City will get $1.8 million to cover the cost of tarps, window boards, dehumidifiers and water, and mold removal.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will distribute the funds to the church and county.

Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
