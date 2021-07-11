Colorado State Univ. Increases Hurricane Forecast

A week after Tropical Storm Elsa moved through Florida, there are no new tropical developments expected across the Atlantic basin — for now.

But Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the already busy season is likely to continue, as researchers at Colorado State University have updated their forecast.

"And it's no surprise — they have increased their projected numbers slightly, to 20 named storms and nine hurricanes," Huffman said.

The original forecast was for 17 named storms and eight hurricanes.

"It was also noted that Elsa intensifying into a hurricane over the Caribbean is a strong signal there is an above normal chance of a major hurricane hitting the U.S. this year," Huffman added.

Elsa was the season's fifth tropical storm and first hurricane of 2021.

In an average year, the first tropical storm forms on or around July 9 and the first hurricane August 10.

The traditional peak months of the season are August, September, and October.