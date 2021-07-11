© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Colorado State Univ. Increases Hurricane Forecast

Published July 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
A large tree lays across a road
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of a tree laying across a road following Tropical Storm Elsa July 7, 2021. Colorado State Univ. forecasters are increasing their storm predictions for the hurricane season.

CSU forecasters have raised their predictions from 17 named storms and eight hurricanes to 20 storms and nine hurricanes.

A week after Tropical Storm Elsa moved through Florida, there are no new tropical developments expected across the Atlantic basin — for now.

But Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff Huffman says the already busy season is likely to continue, as researchers at Colorado State University have updated their forecast.

"And it's no surprise — they have increased their projected numbers slightly, to 20 named storms and nine hurricanes," Huffman said.

The original forecast was for 17 named storms and eight hurricanes.

chart showing a hurricane forecast
Colorado State University
Colorado State Univ. officials have increased the number of storms they're predicting for the 2021 hurricane season.

"It was also noted that Elsa intensifying into a hurricane over the Caribbean is a strong signal there is an above normal chance of a major hurricane hitting the U.S. this year," Huffman added.

Elsa was the season's fifth tropical storm and first hurricane of 2021.

In an average year, the first tropical storm forms on or around July 9 and the first hurricane August 10.

The traditional peak months of the season are August, September, and October.

