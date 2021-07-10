State Team To Help North Port Residents As Waters Rise

A state urban search-and-rescue team has been sent to Sarasota County to help evacuate North Port residents inundated with rising waters from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, also the state’s fire marshal, announced Friday that the team will spend at least three days in areas where outer bands of Elsa brought more than 10 inches of rain.

About 250 homes were reported to be affected by rising waters, and the area faces a threat from waterways to the north cresting during the weekend.

Elsa brought wind and rain to the West Coast this week before making landfall Wednesday in Taylor County.