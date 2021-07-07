© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tampa Bay Area Residents Reporting Minimal Elsa Damage To Officials

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Leonardo Santos
Published July 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
A tree fell down on the road
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
/
Fallen trees and debris have been spotted across the Tampa Bay area by the impacts of Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa, downgraded from a hurricane overnight Wednesday, caused minimal damage to the Tampa Bay Area, but people still experienced some power outages and fallen trees in the middle of roads.

As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move away from the Tampa Bay Area, only minimal damage has been reported to officials.

Debris and fallen trees

People have reported fallen trees in the middle of roads or on their cars and power outages throughout the area.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, there have been a few reports regarding road debris in Brandon, Town ‘n’ Country, Riverview and Carrollwood.

In Brandon and Town ‘n’ Country, a fallen tree was found on top of a car. In Riverview and Carrollwood, trees and branches were reported in the middle of some roads.

RELATED: Time-lapse from the WUSF Weather Camera

Power outages

Power outages were also experienced throughout the region.

“There were about 26,000 people across Florida experiencing power outages,” said Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, during his news press for updates on Tropical Storm Elsa. “Most of those are in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.”

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, just over 2,701 Duke Energy customers were reported without power. TECO has about 2,246 without power.

Road closures

According to the Tampa Police Department, North Bayshore has reopened between South Rome Avenue and West Swann Avenue after being closed earlier due to high tide and high winds.

Reporting damage

Officials in the Tampa Bay area are still monitoring Elsa as it moves further away. Storm surges are expected in coastal areas.

People suffering certain damages from the hurricane or who see debris on roads are encouraged to contact local officials for help.

In Tampa, residents can click here to see which number to call for service.

Tags

WeatherHurricane ElsaTropical Storm Elsa2021 Atlantic Hurricane Seasonhurricane damagehurricane debrishurricane seasonhurricane recoverypower outages
Leonardo Santos
Leonardo Santos is the WUSF Social Media Intern for the summer of 2021.
See stories by Leonardo Santos
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content