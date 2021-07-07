Tampa Bay Area Residents Reporting Minimal Elsa Damage To Officials

As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move away from the Tampa Bay Area, only minimal damage has been reported to officials.

Debris and fallen trees

People have reported fallen trees in the middle of roads or on their cars and power outages throughout the area.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, there have been a few reports regarding road debris in Brandon, Town ‘n’ Country, Riverview and Carrollwood.

In Brandon and Town ‘n’ Country, a fallen tree was found on top of a car. In Riverview and Carrollwood, trees and branches were reported in the middle of some roads.

⚠️ REMINDER ⚠️ If you can stay inside this morning, do it! Wet grounds and wind causing a few downed trees.

A driver who ventured out @ 4:30am at Bell Shoals Rd & Brooker Rd in Brandon ended up with a tree on their car roof! Thankfully, the driver was not injured. #teamHCSO #elsa pic.twitter.com/S3KgaYdMAx — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 7, 2021

🚧WATCH FOR WORKERS 🚧

Hillsborough County Maintenance is on scene at 12112 Fawn Dale Dr (Tropical Acres neighborhood) in Riverview clearing a fallen tree.

We’re seeing more damage as the sun comes up. If you must head out, use caution on the roads! #trafficalert #elsa #teamHCSO pic.twitter.com/Y5whnjY4kP — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 7, 2021

Power outages

Power outages were also experienced throughout the region.

“There were about 26,000 people across Florida experiencing power outages,” said Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, during his news press for updates on Tropical Storm Elsa. “Most of those are in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.”

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, just over 2,701 Duke Energy customers were reported without power. TECO has about 2,246 without power.

Road closures

According to the Tampa Police Department, North Bayshore has reopened between South Rome Avenue and West Swann Avenue after being closed earlier due to high tide and high winds.

Reporting damage

Officials in the Tampa Bay area are still monitoring Elsa as it moves further away. Storm surges are expected in coastal areas.

People suffering certain damages from the hurricane or who see debris on roads are encouraged to contact local officials for help.