DeSantis Outlines State Precautions Ahead Of Elsa’s Landfall

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a Tuesday evening press briefing that the state will be providing basic necessities to people affected by Tropical Storm Elsa.

“In the event that counties need to provide food and water to residents, we’ve prepared supplies for points of distribution, including forklifts, traffic cones, tents, and other necessary items,” DeSantis said.

“We’ve staged 24 generator units, 24 water pumps, and five HVAC units, used at logistical staging areas.”

Additional information about the staging areas has not yet been provided.

The governor signed an amendment Tuesday to an earlier emergency order, placing 33 Florida counties under a state of emergency.

“That's reflecting the path of the storm. All models agree it's going to ride the west coast of Florida, then it's going to bear northeast into the peninsula and likely go through northeast Florida,” he said.

DeSantis cautioned people against the unsafe use of emergency generators, noting the dangers of allowing carbon monoxide to build up in garages or households.

He also advised people to stay off the streets.

“The roads will be dangerous as the storm passes through. And in some ways, it's fortunate this is going to be in the wee hours of the night. There probably won't be a lot of traffic on the roads in places like the Tampa Bay area and in the Nature Coast,” DeSantis said.

“But this is not a time to joy ride, you do have hazardous conditions out there.”