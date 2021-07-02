© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

A Fourth Of July Fireworks Washout Across Tampa Bay? A Wind Shift Makes That Unlikely

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Leonardo Santos
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
Storm clouds with trees in the foreground
Dark clouds and strong storms have been the rule this week across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Rain is still forecast across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend, but they will be more prevalent during the morning along the coast.

People who are expecting to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and parades should plan on bringing an umbrella, just in case.

Luckily, though, residents across the greater Tampa Bay region — especially those who live near the coast — might get a reprieve from the violent afternoon storms that have drenched the area this week.

As the forecast on the National Weather Service says, there has been an identified pattern in the Tampa area that caused showers and storms.

The rain will continue through the weekend, forecasters say.

However, winds have shifted from the west, forecasters say. This means showers and storms will form along the coast during the overnight and early morning hours, then pushing inland and producing inland afternoon showers.

That’s good news for folks who are planning to check out Fourth of July fireworks along Florida’s west coast.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed those concerns during a Friday news conference to update preparations for the city’s Boom by the Bay celebration along the Tampa Riverwalk, as Hurricane Elsa looms in the Caribbean.

In short, she said, the celebration will go on.

“We are a well-oiled machine as far as our response to any tropical storms or hurricanes,” Castor said. “We are monitoring [Hurricane Elsa]. There is still a lot that is unknown.”

The weather service puts rain chances at 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday, so we’re not out of the woods.

But at least residents near the coast could be spared from those violent afternoon storms.

Leonardo Santos
Leonardo Santos is the WUSF Social Media Intern for the summer of 2021.
