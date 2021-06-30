© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Strong Tropical Wave Likely To Develop In The Caribbean This Weekend

WUFT 89.1 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published June 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT
Tropical System Likely To Develop This Weekend
Tropical System Likely To Develop This Weekend

The exact path is highly uncertain, and any direct interaction with the islands of Hispaniola or Cuba also complicate the forecast.

There is an increasing chance of a tropical storm in the Caribbean this upcoming holiday weekend — sooner than what is average in early July.

The tropical wave, what meteorologists are calling "97L" for tracking purposes, is located about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday. 97L is moving rapidly toward the west-northwest at about 20 mph.

On this track and forward motion, it will approach the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and is likely to be situated over the northeastern Caribbean near or south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend.

A sprawling ridge of high pressure covers the Atlantic from the South Carolina coast eastward to a position north of the developing tropical system. This will force the tropical system to move rapidly from east-southeast to west-northwest beneath the ridge at a rapid pace.

Normally, weather patterns like this are predictable over long periods, so confidence is high that whatever develops in the tropical Atlantic will be in the Caribbean this weekend.

A strong trough of low pressure and cold front is forecast to move off the Southeastern coast of the United States this weekend. Most computer model simulations indicate that this trough will weaken the steering ridge.

Initially, this would cause the tropical system to slow down in the central Caribbean later this weekend. The steering pattern is highly uncertain early next week and any direct interaction with the islands of Hispaniola or Cuba also complicate the forecast.

6_30_steering.jpg
Credit FPREN
/

Upper-level winds are forecast to be weaker than usual over the Caribbean. Oftentimes, strong wind shear in June and July limit the number of storms that develop in the central and eastern Caribbean.

The global models are forecasting much lower-than-normal wind shear late this week and weekend over the Caribbean, which would favor strengthening of the developing system.

wind_shear.jpg
Credit FPREN
/

The National Hurricane Center says interests in the Leeward and Windward Islands should monitor the progress of 97L over the coming few days. Those with interests or plans in the Caribbean this holiday weekend should factor possible tropical development into their plans also.

Copyright 2021 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida weatherFlorida Public Radio Emergency Network
Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content