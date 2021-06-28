© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical System Approaches Georgia As Another Wave Could Develop In Atlantic

WUFT 89.1 | By Jeff Huffman
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT

There's no tropical threat to Florida this week, though some areas could see more tropical moisture starting Tuesday.

A small area of low pressure east of Savannah, Ga., may briefly become a tropical storm before it moves ashore late Monday, and another tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean may gradually develop later this week.

Neither of these systems are expected to directly or significantly affect Florida.
The system approaching southeast Georgia on Monday is forecast to produce rain squalls and gusty near the Atlantic Coast from roughly Brunswick, Ga., to Charleston, S.C.

A few of those cells may briefly develop or rotate into northeast Florida Monday afternoon, but otherwise most areas of the state will remain relatively dry. Otherwise, the only other adverse affect from Monday's system will be a high rip current risk along the Atlantic beaches as the winds pick up a bit offshore.

The tropical wave in the central Atlantic is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday or Wednesday night, where conditions appear marginally favorable for a tropical depression or storm to develop. Long-range forecast data then suggests less favorable atmospheric conditions will exist along its potential journey through the northern Caribbean or near The Bahamas later in the week, depending on its track.

While Florida avoids any tropical storm threats this week, a shift in the wind pattern will make way for tropical moisture to move back across the state by Tuesday or Wednesday.

After a two-day break in most spots from the recent heavy rains, numerous showers and thunderstorms will once again likely dot the landscape by midweek, with the heaviest rain targeting the southern half of the state through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonFlorida weather
Jeff Huffman
Jeff Huffman is Chief Meteorologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville. In addition to his full-time position at the university's radio and television stations, WUFT-FM/TV and WRUF-TV, the latter of which he co-founded, Huffman also provides weather coverage to public radio stations throughout Florida
See stories by Jeff Huffman
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content